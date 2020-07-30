NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 307,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

