NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $195,000 Investment in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 441,714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,920,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Deno acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

