World Asset Management Inc Invests $319,000 in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $12,767,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $10,961,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $10,024,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $6,446,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $3,649,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.