Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

