World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,265 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,053 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,482,000 after acquiring an additional 989,242 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after acquiring an additional 477,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

