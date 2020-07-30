PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 65,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 254.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 200,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 143,526 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 28.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 61.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

