NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of NVR by 5,394.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,934.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,347.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,322.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

