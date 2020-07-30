World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,528 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after acquiring an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after acquiring an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

