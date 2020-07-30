Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.82.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.