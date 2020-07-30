World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after buying an additional 2,903,987 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in UGI by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after buying an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,617,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in UGI by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in UGI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after buying an additional 1,026,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

