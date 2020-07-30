NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $211,000 Stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. Clearway Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.01 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.