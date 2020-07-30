NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 10,478 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 3,492.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

