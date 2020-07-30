NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,033,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after buying an additional 1,557,033 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,088,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,442,000 after buying an additional 1,084,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 43,250.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 802,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after buying an additional 801,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.