Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 318,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 261,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,691,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,634,000 after buying an additional 108,516 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVNC stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

