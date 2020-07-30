NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $224,000 Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 104.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Roku by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Roku by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 214,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.48.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $45,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $154,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,369 shares of company stock worth $38,860,614. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $151.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

