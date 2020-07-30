Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys New Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

NYSE:BMI opened at $64.10 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

