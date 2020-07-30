Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.13 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,129 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 563,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

NYSE:ABC opened at $103.31 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

