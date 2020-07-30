Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,089 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Loews by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Loews by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Loews by 62.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Loews by 67.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 93,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $3,197,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,525,695.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

