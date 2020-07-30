Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.18. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $25,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,289,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 270,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 49.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

