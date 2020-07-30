Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

Equifax stock opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average is $149.64. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

