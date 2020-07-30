Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 110,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 592,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 233,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

