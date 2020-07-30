Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,783,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,635,000 after purchasing an additional 212,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 974,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $300.24 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $326.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.40.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.