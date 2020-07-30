Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Waters by 299.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $216.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

