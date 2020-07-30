Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

BBD stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

