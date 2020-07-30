Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 56,918 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,918 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.