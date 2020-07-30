National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Citigroup cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

