Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 216,913 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 216,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.54% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $616.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

