Strs Ohio Has $3.48 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $161.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

