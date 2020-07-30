Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Taubman Centers worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after purchasing an additional 189,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,512,000 after purchasing an additional 408,711 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $83,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $57,405,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $56,978,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCO. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of TCO opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.08. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

