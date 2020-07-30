Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,900 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,915 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $36,259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after acquiring an additional 270,731 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

PFGC opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

