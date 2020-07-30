Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Qorvo by 48.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Qorvo by 84.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 111,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 70.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

