Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,326,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.18.

ANSS opened at $306.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $310.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

