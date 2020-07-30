Strs Ohio Has $3.20 Million Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,860 shares of company stock worth $35,572,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $194.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

