Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

