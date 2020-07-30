Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $15,687,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 118.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 876,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 474,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 228,146 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2,942.2% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 206,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 199,512 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $5,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

