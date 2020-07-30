LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after buying an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 555,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,101,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $197.00 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

