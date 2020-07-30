PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,574 shares of company stock worth $2,019,488. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

PCAR stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

