Creative Planning Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.65.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

