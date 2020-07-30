Creative Planning Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $160.27 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.46.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.