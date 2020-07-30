Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,297 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

