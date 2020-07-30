Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,107 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:NJR opened at $32.03 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.