Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,781,367.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,500 shares of company stock worth $14,632,750 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

