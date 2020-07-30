Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 80,779 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.