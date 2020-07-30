First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,161,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

