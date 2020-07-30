First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,386,345 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1,622.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,656,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386,345 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,870,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,048,000 after buying an additional 1,165,967 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,387 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 1,599,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,253,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 258,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 436,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $759.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. G.Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

