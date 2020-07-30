State Street Corp Has $13.76 Million Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.02% of Vocera Communications worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $78,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $303,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,723 shares of company stock worth $1,177,328. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

VCRA opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $980.92 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.04. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

