First Trust Advisors LP Buys 325,466 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 604.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,557 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 225,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

