SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vocera Communications worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $78,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,328 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

