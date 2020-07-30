Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,781 over the last 90 days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. TheStreet upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

