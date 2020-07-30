21,387 Shares in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.